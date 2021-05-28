Ajmera Realty Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.73 crore, down 16.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.73 crore in March 2021 down 16.48% from Rs. 94.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2021 up 205.88% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.12 crore in March 2021 up 18.67% from Rs. 22.01 crore in March 2020.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2020.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 152.00 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.02% returns over the last 6 months and 97.53% over the last 12 months.