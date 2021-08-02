Ajmera Realty Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 134.62 crore, up 240.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.62 crore in June 2021 up 240.21% from Rs. 39.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.26 crore in June 2021 up 388.57% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.04 crore in June 2021 up 155.56% from Rs. 13.32 crore in June 2020.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2020.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 310.10 on July 30, 2021 (NSE)