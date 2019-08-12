Ajmera Realty Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 94.86 crore, up 141.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.86 crore in June 2019 up 141.19% from Rs. 39.33 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.26 crore in June 2019 down 17.12% from Rs. 12.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.66 crore in June 2019 up 60.44% from Rs. 20.98 crore in June 2018.

Ajmera Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.49 in June 2018.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 129.50 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.73% returns over the last 6 months and -36.75% over the last 12 months.