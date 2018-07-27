Ajmera Realty consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 39.33 crore

Ajmera Realty and Infra India has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 39.33 crore and a net profit of Rs 12.38 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Ajmera Realty and Infra India has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 39.33 crore and a net profit of Rs 12.38 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 88.97 crore and net profit was Rs 14.10 crore. Ajmera Realty shares closed at 215.85 on July 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.07% returns over the last 6 months and 7.10% over the last 12 months. Ajmera Realty and Infra India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 39.33 114.49 88.97 Other Operating Income -- 10.00 -- Total Income From Operations 39.33 124.49 88.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 14.69 58.45 42.75 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.83 5.73 2.99 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.64 8.56 6.76 Depreciation 0.53 0.51 1.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses -- -- -- P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.64 51.24 35.47 Other Income 0.81 2.23 1.39 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.45 53.47 36.86 Interest 4.38 12.71 16.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.07 40.76 20.85 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 16.07 40.76 20.85 Tax 3.25 8.03 4.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.82 32.73 15.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.82 32.73 15.88 Minority Interest -0.44 -0.06 -1.78 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.38 32.67 14.10 Equity Share Capital 35.48 35.48 35.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.49 9.34 3.97 Diluted EPS 3.49 9.34 3.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.49 9.34 3.97 Diluted EPS 3.49 9.34 3.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 27, 2018 02:16 pm