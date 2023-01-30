 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ajmera Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.07 crore, up 14.48% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajmera Realty and Infra India are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.07 crore in December 2022 up 14.48% from Rs. 69.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in December 2022 up 9.58% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.45 crore in December 2022 up 11.35% from Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2021.

Ajmera Realty and Infra India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.07 185.47 69.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.07 185.47 69.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.59 123.61 43.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.53 5.85 5.93
Depreciation 0.30 0.44 0.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- --
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.65 55.57 19.66
Other Income 1.50 1.67 1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.15 57.24 20.73
Interest 7.73 11.39 7.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.42 45.85 12.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.42 45.85 12.91
Tax 4.52 11.55 3.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.90 34.30 9.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.90 34.30 9.63
Minority Interest -0.26 -0.12 0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.64 34.18 9.71
Equity Share Capital 35.48 35.48 35.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 9.65 2.74
Diluted EPS 3.00 9.65 2.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 9.65 2.74
Diluted EPS 3.00 9.65 2.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited