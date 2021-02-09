Ajmera Realty Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 120.72 crore, up 146.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.72 crore in December 2020 up 146.87% from Rs. 48.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2020 up 22.67% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.80 crore in December 2020 up 80.58% from Rs. 17.61 crore in December 2019.

Ajmera Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2019.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 133.85 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.03% returns over the last 6 months and 9.27% over the last 12 months.