Ajmera Realty Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 109.35 crore, up 21.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.35 crore in December 2018 up 21.26% from Rs. 90.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.88 crore in December 2018 down 10.14% from Rs. 21.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.83 crore in December 2018 up 18.67% from Rs. 35.25 crore in December 2017.

Ajmera Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.92 in December 2017.

Ajmera Realty shares closed at 173.20 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.04% returns over the last 6 months and -42.61% over the last 12 months.