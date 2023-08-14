AJEL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 84.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in June 2023 up 84.77% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 37.04% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

AJEL shares closed at 11.23 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.18% returns over the last 6 months and 22.07% over the last 12 months.