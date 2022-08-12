AJEL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in June 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 308.55% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

AJEL shares closed at 9.20 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.23% returns over the last 6 months and 148.65% over the last 12 months.