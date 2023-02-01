 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AJEL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AJEL are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 22.23% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 543.64% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

AJEL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.68 0.68 0.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.68 0.68 0.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.68 0.66 0.49
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.10 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.08 -0.02
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.08 -0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.08 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -0.08 -0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 -0.08 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 -0.08 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 11.65 11.65 11.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.07 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.07 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.07 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.07 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited