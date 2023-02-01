AJEL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 22.23% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 543.64% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

AJEL shares closed at 9.40 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.68% returns over the last 6 months and -26.27% over the last 12 months.