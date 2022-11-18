 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AJEL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 46.1% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AJEL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in September 2022 up 46.1% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 208.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

AJEL shares closed at 8.62 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 23.14% over the last 12 months.

AJEL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.48 1.39 1.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.48 1.39 1.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.41 1.32 0.88
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.10 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.03 0.05
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.03 0.05
Interest -- 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.04 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.04 0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.04 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.04 0.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.05 -0.04 0.05
Equity Share Capital 11.65 11.65 11.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.03 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.03 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.03 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.03 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm