    AJEL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 46.1% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AJEL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in September 2022 up 46.1% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 208.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    AJEL shares closed at 8.62 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 23.14% over the last 12 months.

    AJEL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.481.391.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.481.391.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.411.320.88
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.100.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.030.05
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.030.05
    Interest--0.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.040.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.040.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.040.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.040.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.05-0.040.05
    Equity Share Capital11.6511.6511.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.030.04
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.030.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.030.04
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.030.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

