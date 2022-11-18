AJEL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 46.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in September 2022 up 46.1% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 208.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

AJEL shares closed at 8.62 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 23.14% over the last 12 months.