AJEL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, up 213.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in March 2023 up 213.91% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2023 up 3568.84% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

AJEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

AJEL shares closed at 7.62 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.25% returns over the last 6 months and -19.70% over the last 12 months.