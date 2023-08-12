AJEL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 16.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 16.6% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 118.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

AJEL shares closed at 10.71 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.34% returns over the last 6 months and 16.41% over the last 12 months.