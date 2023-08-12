English
    AJEL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 16.6% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AJEL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 16.6% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 118.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    AJEL shares closed at 10.71 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.34% returns over the last 6 months and 16.41% over the last 12 months.

    AJEL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.163.551.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.163.551.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.113.351.32
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.350.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.15-0.03
    Other Income0.01-0.02--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.16-0.03
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.09-0.17-0.04
    Exceptional Items--0.95--
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.77-0.04
    Tax---0.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.79-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.79-0.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.090.79-0.04
    Equity Share Capital11.6511.6511.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.70-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.070.70-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.70-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.070.70-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AJEL #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

