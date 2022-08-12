 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AJEL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, up 46.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AJEL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in June 2022 up 46.71% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 394.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

AJEL shares closed at 9.20 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.23% returns over the last 6 months and 148.65% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.39 1.13 0.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.39 1.13 0.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.32 1.05 0.85
Depreciation -- 0.10 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.12 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.14 0.02
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.14 0.02
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.15 0.01
Exceptional Items -- 0.16 --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 0.00 0.01
Tax -- -0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 0.02 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 0.02 0.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.04 0.02 0.01
Equity Share Capital 11.65 11.65 11.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.02 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.02 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.02 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
