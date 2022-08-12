AJEL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, up 46.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AJEL are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in June 2022 up 46.71% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 394.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.
AJEL shares closed at 9.20 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.23% returns over the last 6 months and 148.65% over the last 12 months.
|AJEL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.39
|1.13
|0.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.39
|1.13
|0.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.32
|1.05
|0.85
|Depreciation
|--
|0.10
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.12
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.14
|0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.14
|0.02
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.15
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.16
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|-0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|11.65
|11.65
|11.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited