AJEL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 53.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AJEL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in December 2022 up 53.19% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 552.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

AJEL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.63 1.48 1.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.63 1.48 1.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.55 1.41 0.94
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.11 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 0.02
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.05 0.02
Interest 0.01 -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 -0.05 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 -0.05 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.05 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.05 0.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.06 -0.05 0.01
Equity Share Capital 11.65 11.65 11.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.04 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.04 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited