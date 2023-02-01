AJEL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 53.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in December 2022 up 53.19% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 552.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.