    AJEL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 53.19% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AJEL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in December 2022 up 53.19% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 552.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.631.481.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.631.481.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.551.410.94
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.110.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.050.02
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.050.02
    Interest0.01--0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.050.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.050.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.050.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.050.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.06-0.050.01
    Equity Share Capital11.6511.6511.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.040.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.040.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.040.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.040.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited