Ajcon Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 89.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajcon Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in March 2023 down 89.73% from Rs. 21.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 121.69% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 90.82% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.
Ajcon Global shares closed at 33.72 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.28% over the last 12 months.
|Ajcon Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.22
|1.63
|21.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.22
|1.63
|21.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.61
|0.13
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|18.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|--
|0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.64
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.50
|0.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.27
|0.84
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.28
|0.89
|Interest
|0.12
|0.13
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.15
|0.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|0.15
|0.82
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.11
|0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.11
|0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|6.12
|6.12
|6.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.18
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.18
|0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|0.18
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|0.18
|0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited