Ajcon Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 89.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in March 2023 down 89.73% from Rs. 21.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 121.69% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 90.82% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 33.72 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.28% over the last 12 months.