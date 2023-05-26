English
    Ajcon Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 89.73% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajcon Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in March 2023 down 89.73% from Rs. 21.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 121.69% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 90.82% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.

    Ajcon Global shares closed at 33.72 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.28% over the last 12 months.

    Ajcon Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.221.6321.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.221.6321.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.610.13--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----18.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.35--0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.640.61
    Depreciation0.100.100.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.580.500.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.270.84
    Other Income0.020.010.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.280.89
    Interest0.120.130.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.140.150.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.140.150.82
    Tax-0.030.040.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.110.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.110.51
    Equity Share Capital6.126.126.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.180.84
    Diluted EPS-0.180.180.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.180.84
    Diluted EPS-0.180.180.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:15 pm