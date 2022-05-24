Ajcon Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.59 crore, up 224.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.59 crore in March 2022 up 224.99% from Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 30.56% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022 up 63.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

Ajcon Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2021.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 39.25 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.61% returns over the last 6 months and 106.58% over the last 12 months.