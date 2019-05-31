Ajcon Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, down 18.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in March 2019 down 18.03% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 down 56.27% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 27.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.

Ajcon Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2018.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 29.40 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.04% returns over the last 6 months and -10.91% over the last 12 months.