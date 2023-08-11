Ajcon Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore, up 184.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.32 crore in June 2023 up 184.09% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2023 up 424.53% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 up 213.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

Ajcon Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 31.40 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.88% returns over the last 6 months and -14.56% over the last 12 months.