Ajcon Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, down 50.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in June 2022 down 50.97% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 83.39% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

Ajcon Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2021.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 35.15 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.10% returns over the last 6 months and -9.76% over the last 12 months.