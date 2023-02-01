Ajcon Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, down 84.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajcon Global are:Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in December 2022 down 84.03% from Rs. 10.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 69.63% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 30.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.
Ajcon Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.
|Ajcon Global shares closed at 32.55 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.82% returns over the last 6 months and -27.67% over the last 12 months.
|Ajcon Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.63
|2.02
|10.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.63
|2.02
|10.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|--
|8.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.09
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.61
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.59
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.61
|0.46
|Interest
|0.13
|0.10
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.51
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|0.51
|0.41
|Tax
|0.04
|0.13
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.11
|0.38
|0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.11
|0.38
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|6.12
|6.12
|6.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.62
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.62
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.62
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.62
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited