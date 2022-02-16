Ajcon Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.20 crore, up 1.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.20 crore in December 2021 up 1.07% from Rs. 10.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021 up 298.1% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021 up 323.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Ajcon Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2020.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 39.85 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.08% returns over the last 6 months