    Ajcon Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore, down 89.39% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajcon Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore in March 2023 down 89.39% from Rs. 21.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 144.14% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 103.39% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.

    Ajcon Global shares closed at 37.45 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.45% returns over the last 6 months and -5.90% over the last 12 months.

    Ajcon Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.321.8821.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.321.8821.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.610.13--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----18.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.35--0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.660.61
    Depreciation0.100.100.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.760.501.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.501.03
    Other Income-0.010.030.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.531.09
    Interest0.200.210.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.340.320.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.340.320.90
    Tax-0.080.090.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.260.230.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.260.230.60
    Minority Interest-----0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.260.230.59
    Equity Share Capital6.126.126.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.380.350.96
    Diluted EPS-0.380.350.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.380.350.96
    Diluted EPS-0.380.350.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

