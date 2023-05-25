Ajcon Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore, down 89.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajcon Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore in March 2023 down 89.39% from Rs. 21.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 144.14% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 103.39% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.
Ajcon Global shares closed at 37.45 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.45% returns over the last 6 months and -5.90% over the last 12 months.
|Ajcon Global
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.32
|1.88
|21.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.32
|1.88
|21.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.61
|0.13
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|18.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|--
|0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.66
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.76
|0.50
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.50
|1.03
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.53
|1.09
|Interest
|0.20
|0.21
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.32
|0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|0.32
|0.90
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.09
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|0.23
|0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|0.23
|0.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.26
|0.23
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|6.12
|6.12
|6.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.35
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.35
|0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.35
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.35
|0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited