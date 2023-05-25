Ajcon Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore, down 89.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore in March 2023 down 89.39% from Rs. 21.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 144.14% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 103.39% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 37.45 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.45% returns over the last 6 months and -5.90% over the last 12 months.