Ajcon Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.90 crore, up 231.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.90 crore in March 2022 up 231.89% from Rs. 6.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 80.51% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 up 151.06% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

Ajcon Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2021.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 38.95 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.21% returns over the last 6 months and 105.00% over the last 12 months.