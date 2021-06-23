Ajcon Global Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in March 2021 down 52% from Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 up 100% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021 up 143.93% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2020.

Ajcon Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2020.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 20.00 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 12 months.