Ajcon Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, up 167.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in June 2023 up 167.29% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 up 267.29% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 up 124.49% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Ajcon Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 31.40 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.88% returns over the last 6 months and -14.56% over the last 12 months.