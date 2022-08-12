Ajcon Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 47.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in June 2022 down 47.34% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 75.26% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

Ajcon Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in June 2021.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 35.15 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.10% returns over the last 6 months and -9.76% over the last 12 months.