Ajcon Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore, down 81.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajcon Global are:Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore in December 2022 down 81.78% from Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 18.29% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 up 26% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
Ajcon Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.
|Ajcon Global shares closed at 32.55 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.82% returns over the last 6 months and -27.67% over the last 12 months.
|Ajcon Global
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.88
|2.16
|10.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.88
|2.16
|10.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|--
|8.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.09
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.64
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.62
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.50
|0.72
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|0.76
|0.41
|Interest
|0.21
|0.19
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.57
|0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.32
|0.57
|0.32
|Tax
|0.09
|0.14
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.23
|0.43
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.23
|0.43
|0.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.23
|0.42
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|6.12
|6.12
|6.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|0.62
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|0.62
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|0.62
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|0.62
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited