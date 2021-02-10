Ajcon Global Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.32 crore, up 106.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.32 crore in December 2020 up 106.48% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 72.13% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

Ajcon Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 22.50 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)