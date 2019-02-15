Ajcon Global Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore, down 38.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore in December 2018 down 38.62% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 123.94% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 down 66.44% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2017.

Ajcon Global shares closed at 32.50 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)