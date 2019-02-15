Ajcon Global Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore, down 38.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ajcon Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore in December 2018 down 38.62% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 down 123.94% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 down 66.44% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2017.
Ajcon Global shares closed at 32.50 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Ajcon Global
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.64
|1.93
|2.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.64
|1.93
|2.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.62
|0.65
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|0.57
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|0.69
|1.34
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|0.71
|1.39
|Interest
|0.65
|0.57
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.14
|0.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|0.14
|0.91
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.02
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.11
|0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.11
|0.69
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.16
|0.09
|0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|6.12
|6.12
|6.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.15
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.15
|1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|0.15
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|0.15
|1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited