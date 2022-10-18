 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.82 crore, up 20.66% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajbcjsbc lvnsdjv are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.82 crore in September 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 13.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 50.7% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2022 down 22.07% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2021.

Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.

 

Ajbcjsbc lvnsdjv
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.82 8.75 13.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.82 8.75 13.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.03 6.46 2.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.08 0.02 9.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.69 0.38 -1.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.36 0.42
Depreciation 0.26 0.24 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.69 0.58 0.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.87 0.71 0.82
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.87 0.72 1.17
Interest 0.54 0.48 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.33 0.24 0.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.33 0.24 0.57
Tax 0.08 0.02 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.25 0.22 0.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.25 0.22 0.51
Equity Share Capital 11.13 11.13 11.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 0.20 0.46
Diluted EPS 0.23 0.20 0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 0.20 0.46
Diluted EPS 0.23 0.20 0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj #Ajbcjsbc lvnsdjv #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 18, 2022 01:00 pm
