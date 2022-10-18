Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.82 crore, up 20.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.82 crore in September 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 13.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 50.7% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2022 down 22.07% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2021.

EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.