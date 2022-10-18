Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.82 crore, up 20.66% Y-o-Y
October 18, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajbcjsbc lvnsdjv are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.82 crore in September 2022 up 20.66% from Rs. 13.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 50.7% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2022 down 22.07% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2021.
Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.
|Ajbcjsbc lvnsdjv
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.82
|8.75
|13.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.82
|8.75
|13.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.03
|6.46
|2.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.08
|0.02
|9.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.69
|0.38
|-1.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.36
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.24
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.69
|0.58
|0.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.71
|0.82
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.72
|1.17
|Interest
|0.54
|0.48
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.24
|0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|0.24
|0.57
|Tax
|0.08
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.25
|0.22
|0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.25
|0.22
|0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|11.13
|11.13
|11.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|0.20
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.23
|0.20
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|0.20
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.23
|0.20
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited