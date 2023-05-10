Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore, down 37.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore in March 2023 down 37.61% from Rs. 20.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 11.94% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.