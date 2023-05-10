Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore, down 37.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajbcjsbc lvnsdjv are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.62 crore in March 2023 down 37.61% from Rs. 20.22 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 11.94% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2023 up 25% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.
Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.
|Ajbcjsbc lvnsdjv
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.62
|17.42
|20.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.62
|17.42
|20.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.57
|6.38
|6.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|9.21
|10.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|-0.25
|1.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.16
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.26
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.46
|0.77
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.79
|0.88
|0.60
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|0.89
|0.61
|Interest
|0.58
|0.53
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.36
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|0.36
|0.08
|Tax
|0.09
|0.08
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|0.28
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|0.28
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|11.13
|11.13
|11.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.25
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.25
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.25
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.25
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
