Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, up 6.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in June 2023 up 6.15% from Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 26.03% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 9.38% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.