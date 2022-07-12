Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.75 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.75 crore in June 2022 up 11.77% from Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 19.32% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.

EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.