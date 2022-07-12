Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.75 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y
July 12, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajbcjsbc lvnsdjv are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.75 crore in June 2022 up 11.77% from Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 19.32% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 down 3.03% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.
Ajbcjsbc lvnsdj EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.
|Ajbcjsbc lvnsdjv
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.75
|20.22
|7.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.75
|20.22
|7.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.46
|6.40
|2.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|10.78
|4.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.38
|1.03
|-0.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.37
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.23
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.80
|0.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|0.60
|0.71
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.61
|0.71
|Interest
|0.48
|0.52
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.08
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|0.08
|0.30
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.06
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.22
|0.14
|0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.22
|0.14
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|11.13
|11.13
|11.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.13
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|0.13
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.13
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|0.13
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited