Ajanta Soya Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore, down 15.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore in March 2023 down 15.72% from Rs. 329.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 103.98% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 90.19% from Rs. 11.83 crore in March 2022.

Ajanta Soya shares closed at 29.78 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.16% returns over the last 6 months and -40.99% over the last 12 months.