Ajanta Soya Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore, down 15.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Soya are:
Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore in March 2023 down 15.72% from Rs. 329.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 103.98% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 90.19% from Rs. 11.83 crore in March 2022.
Ajanta Soya shares closed at 29.78 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.16% returns over the last 6 months and -40.99% over the last 12 months.
|Ajanta Soya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|277.66
|322.01
|329.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|277.66
|322.01
|329.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|214.35
|297.65
|252.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|48.99
|16.55
|66.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.26
|-3.92
|-10.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.80
|1.68
|1.68
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.61
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.65
|9.51
|8.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|-0.08
|10.01
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.90
|1.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.82
|11.32
|Interest
|0.90
|0.73
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.08
|11.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.08
|11.27
|Tax
|0.33
|0.32
|2.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-0.23
|9.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-0.23
|9.08
|Equity Share Capital
|16.10
|16.10
|16.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.03
|5.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.03
|5.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.03
|5.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.03
|5.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited