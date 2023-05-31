English
    Ajanta Soya Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore, down 15.72% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Soya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.66 crore in March 2023 down 15.72% from Rs. 329.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 103.98% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 90.19% from Rs. 11.83 crore in March 2022.

    Ajanta Soya shares closed at 29.78 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.16% returns over the last 6 months and -40.99% over the last 12 months.

    Ajanta Soya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.66322.01329.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.66322.01329.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials214.35297.65252.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.9916.5566.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.26-3.92-10.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.801.681.68
    Depreciation0.290.610.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.659.518.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.33-0.0810.01
    Other Income0.540.901.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.870.8211.32
    Interest0.900.730.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.0811.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.0811.27
    Tax0.330.322.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.36-0.239.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.36-0.239.08
    Equity Share Capital16.1016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.035.64
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.035.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.035.64
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.035.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

