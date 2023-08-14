Ajanta Soya Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.76 crore, down 28.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.76 crore in June 2023 down 28.88% from Rs. 361.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2023 down 117.62% from Rs. 10.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 104.5% from Rs. 16.23 crore in June 2022.

Ajanta Soya shares closed at 27.24 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.94% returns over the last 6 months and -44.01% over the last 12 months.