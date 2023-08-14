English
    Ajanta Soya Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 256.76 crore, down 28.88% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Soya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.76 crore in June 2023 down 28.88% from Rs. 361.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2023 down 117.62% from Rs. 10.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 104.5% from Rs. 16.23 crore in June 2022.

    Ajanta Soya shares closed at 27.24 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.94% returns over the last 6 months and -44.01% over the last 12 months.

    Ajanta Soya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.76277.66361.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.76277.66361.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials221.15214.35326.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.3548.993.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.502.262.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.751.801.71
    Depreciation0.640.290.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.419.6510.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.030.3314.69
    Other Income1.660.540.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.370.8715.39
    Interest0.640.900.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.01-0.0315.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.01-0.0315.08
    Tax-0.080.334.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.93-0.3610.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.93-0.3610.97
    Equity Share Capital16.1016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.041.36
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.041.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.041.36
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.041.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

