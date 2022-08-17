 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajanta Soya Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.05 crore, up 7.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Soya are:

Net Sales at Rs 361.05 crore in June 2022 up 7.27% from Rs. 336.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.97 crore in June 2022 up 26.4% from Rs. 8.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.23 crore in June 2022 up 17.52% from Rs. 13.81 crore in June 2021.

Ajanta Soya EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in June 2021.

Ajanta Soya shares closed at 48.65 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 95.77% over the last 12 months.

Ajanta Soya
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 361.05 329.44 336.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 361.05 329.44 336.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 326.99 252.69 299.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.32 66.85 8.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.92 -10.78 5.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.71 1.68 1.75
Depreciation 0.84 0.51 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.58 8.48 8.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.69 10.01 12.99
Other Income 0.70 1.31 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.39 11.32 13.36
Interest 0.31 0.04 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.08 11.27 13.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.08 11.27 13.18
Tax 4.11 2.19 4.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.97 9.08 8.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.97 9.08 8.68
Equity Share Capital 16.10 16.10 16.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 5.64 5.39
Diluted EPS 1.36 5.64 5.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 5.64 5.39
Diluted EPS 1.36 5.64 5.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:22 pm
