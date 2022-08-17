Ajanta Soya Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.05 crore, up 7.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.05 crore in June 2022 up 7.27% from Rs. 336.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.97 crore in June 2022 up 26.4% from Rs. 8.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.23 crore in June 2022 up 17.52% from Rs. 13.81 crore in June 2021.

Ajanta Soya EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in June 2021.

Ajanta Soya shares closed at 48.65 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 95.77% over the last 12 months.