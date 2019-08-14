Ajanta Soya Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 187.56 crore, up 25.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.56 crore in June 2019 up 25.3% from Rs. 149.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2019 up 201.58% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2019 up 293.63% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2018.

Ajanta Soya EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2018.

Ajanta Soya shares closed at 22.95 on August 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 33.82% returns over the last 6 months and -40.70% over the last 12 months.