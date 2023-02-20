Ajanta Soya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 322.01 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Soya are:
Net Sales at Rs 322.01 crore in December 2022 up 4.34% from Rs. 308.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 104.07% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 84.75% from Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2021.
Ajanta Soya shares closed at 30.75 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.94% returns over the last 6 months and -33.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ajanta Soya
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|322.01
|275.48
|308.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|322.01
|275.48
|308.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|297.65
|260.78
|264.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.55
|7.63
|22.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.92
|7.24
|1.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.68
|1.68
|1.51
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.71
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.51
|8.75
|9.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-11.31
|8.01
|Other Income
|0.90
|0.88
|0.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|-10.43
|8.90
|Interest
|0.73
|0.88
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|-11.32
|8.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|-11.32
|8.73
|Tax
|0.32
|-3.17
|2.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|-8.14
|5.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|-8.14
|5.77
|Equity Share Capital
|16.10
|16.10
|16.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-1.01
|8.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-1.01
|8.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-1.01
|8.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-1.01
|8.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited