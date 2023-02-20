Ajanta Soya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 322.01 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.01 crore in December 2022 up 4.34% from Rs. 308.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 104.07% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 84.75% from Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2021.