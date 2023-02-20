 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ajanta Soya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 322.01 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Soya are:

Net Sales at Rs 322.01 crore in December 2022 up 4.34% from Rs. 308.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 104.07% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 84.75% from Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2021.

Ajanta Soya
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 322.01 275.48 308.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 322.01 275.48 308.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 297.65 260.78 264.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.55 7.63 22.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.92 7.24 1.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.68 1.68 1.51
Depreciation 0.61 0.71 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.51 8.75 9.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -11.31 8.01
Other Income 0.90 0.88 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.82 -10.43 8.90
Interest 0.73 0.88 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 -11.32 8.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.08 -11.32 8.73
Tax 0.32 -3.17 2.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 -8.14 5.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 -8.14 5.77
Equity Share Capital 16.10 16.10 16.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -1.01 8.98
Diluted EPS -0.03 -1.01 8.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -1.01 8.98
Diluted EPS -0.03 -1.01 8.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited