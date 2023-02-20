English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ajanta Soya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 322.01 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Soya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 322.01 crore in December 2022 up 4.34% from Rs. 308.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 104.07% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 84.75% from Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2021.

    Ajanta Soya shares closed at 30.75 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.94% returns over the last 6 months and -33.28% over the last 12 months.

    Ajanta Soya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations322.01275.48308.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations322.01275.48308.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials297.65260.78264.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.557.6322.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.927.241.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.681.681.51
    Depreciation0.610.710.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.518.759.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-11.318.01
    Other Income0.900.880.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.82-10.438.90
    Interest0.730.880.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.08-11.328.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.08-11.328.73
    Tax0.32-3.172.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.23-8.145.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.23-8.145.77
    Equity Share Capital16.1016.1016.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-1.018.98
    Diluted EPS-0.03-1.018.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-1.018.98
    Diluted EPS-0.03-1.018.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Ajanta Soya #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vanaspati & Oils
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am