Ajanta Soya Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 308.63 crore, up 28.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.63 crore in December 2021 up 28.33% from Rs. 240.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021 down 24.85% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in December 2021 down 25.32% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2020.

Ajanta Soya EPS has increased to Rs. 8.98 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.77 in December 2020.

Ajanta Soya shares closed at 282.80 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 127.61% returns over the last 6 months and 284.50% over the last 12 months.