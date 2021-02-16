MARKET NEWS

Ajanta Soya Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 240.50 crore, up 22.73% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Soya are:

Net Sales at Rs 240.50 crore in December 2020 up 22.73% from Rs. 195.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2020 up 247.36% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2020 up 156.33% from Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2019.

Ajanta Soya EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.37 in December 2019.

Ajanta Soya shares closed at 73.55 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.15% returns over the last 6 months and 152.75% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations240.50239.79195.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations240.50239.79195.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials223.50219.69182.83
Purchase of Traded Goods--1.103.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.830.83-2.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.371.191.24
Depreciation0.410.400.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.928.166.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.138.443.80
Other Income2.021.740.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1510.174.50
Interest0.550.891.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.609.293.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.609.293.38
Tax3.931.971.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.677.312.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.677.312.21
Equity Share Capital16.1016.1016.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.774.541.37
Diluted EPS4.774.541.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.774.541.37
Diluted EPS4.774.541.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ajanta Soya #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vanaspati & Oils
first published: Feb 16, 2021 09:33 am

