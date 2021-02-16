Ajanta Soya Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 240.50 crore, up 22.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.50 crore in December 2020 up 22.73% from Rs. 195.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2020 up 247.36% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2020 up 156.33% from Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2019.

Ajanta Soya EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.37 in December 2019.

Ajanta Soya shares closed at 73.55 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.15% returns over the last 6 months and 152.75% over the last 12 months.