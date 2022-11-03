Ajanta Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 837.23 crore, up 1.64% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 837.23 850.29 823.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 837.23 850.29 823.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 205.41 195.05 172.99 Purchase of Traded Goods 38.91 33.43 31.50 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.90 32.09 34.99 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 170.90 166.92 146.93 Depreciation 31.80 30.75 30.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 263.18 236.49 204.45 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.93 155.56 202.45 Other Income 78.37 35.42 52.41 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.30 190.98 254.86 Interest 0.71 0.63 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 206.59 190.35 254.79 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 206.59 190.35 254.79 Tax 39.41 39.98 57.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 167.18 150.37 196.85 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 167.18 150.37 196.85 Equity Share Capital 25.71 25.71 17.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.05 11.74 22.75 Diluted EPS 13.05 11.74 22.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.05 11.74 22.75 Diluted EPS 13.05 11.74 22.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited