    Ajanta Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 837.23 crore, up 1.64% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 837.23 crore in September 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 823.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.18 crore in September 2022 down 15.07% from Rs. 196.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.10 crore in September 2022 down 16.18% from Rs. 285.26 crore in September 2021.

    Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.75 in September 2021.

    Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,347.75 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.93% returns over the last 6 months and -7.50% over the last 12 months.

    Ajanta Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations837.23850.29823.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations837.23850.29823.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials205.41195.05172.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.9133.4331.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.9032.0934.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost170.90166.92146.93
    Depreciation31.8030.7530.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses263.18236.49204.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.93155.56202.45
    Other Income78.3735.4252.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.30190.98254.86
    Interest0.710.630.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax206.59190.35254.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax206.59190.35254.79
    Tax39.4139.9857.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities167.18150.37196.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period167.18150.37196.85
    Equity Share Capital25.7125.7117.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0511.7422.75
    Diluted EPS13.0511.7422.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0511.7422.75
    Diluted EPS13.0511.7422.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm