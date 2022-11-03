Ajanta Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 837.23 crore, up 1.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 837.23 crore in September 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 823.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.18 crore in September 2022 down 15.07% from Rs. 196.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.10 crore in September 2022 down 16.18% from Rs. 285.26 crore in September 2021.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.75 in September 2021.