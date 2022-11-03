Ajanta Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 837.23 crore, up 1.64% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ajanta Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 837.23 crore in September 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 823.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.18 crore in September 2022 down 15.07% from Rs. 196.85 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.10 crore in September 2022 down 16.18% from Rs. 285.26 crore in September 2021.
Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.75 in September 2021.
|Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 1,347.75 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.93% returns over the last 6 months and -7.50% over the last 12 months.
|Ajanta Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|837.23
|850.29
|823.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|837.23
|850.29
|823.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|205.41
|195.05
|172.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.91
|33.43
|31.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.90
|32.09
|34.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|170.90
|166.92
|146.93
|Depreciation
|31.80
|30.75
|30.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|263.18
|236.49
|204.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|128.93
|155.56
|202.45
|Other Income
|78.37
|35.42
|52.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|207.30
|190.98
|254.86
|Interest
|0.71
|0.63
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|206.59
|190.35
|254.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|206.59
|190.35
|254.79
|Tax
|39.41
|39.98
|57.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|167.18
|150.37
|196.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|167.18
|150.37
|196.85
|Equity Share Capital
|25.71
|25.71
|17.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.05
|11.74
|22.75
|Diluted EPS
|13.05
|11.74
|22.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.05
|11.74
|22.75
|Diluted EPS
|13.05
|11.74
|22.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited