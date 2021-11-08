Ajanta Pharma Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 823.71 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 823.71 crore in September 2021 up 21.76% from Rs. 676.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.85 crore in September 2021 down 12.6% from Rs. 225.22 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.26 crore in September 2021 down 15.37% from Rs. 337.08 crore in September 2020.

Ajanta Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.75 in September 2021 from Rs. 25.81 in September 2020.

Ajanta Pharma shares closed at 2,188.30 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.37% returns over the last 6 months and 35.62% over the last 12 months.